Woodrow "Woody" Wayne Ganno Sr.
67, passed away on 11/17/19.
He was preceded in death by his wife Nellie Oglesby Ganno, two brothers Donald and Harold Ganno and a sister Carolyn Sue Ganno, as well as parents Martin and Bonnie Ganno.
Surviving he has: 4 sons- Woodrow Ganno Jr, David W. Ganno, Steve Ganno, and Matthew Oglesby; 1 daughter-Sandra James; mother of his children Lucy Ganno; 16 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; many Nieces and Nephews; 3 brothers- Tommy, Danny and Frank Ganno; and 5 sisters- Nancy Whitledge, Bettie Bonnell, Martha Calvert, Debbie Brown, and Cathy McLevain.
Woody was a big NASCAR and Kentucky Wildcat fan. He worked at Aeroquip for many years.
A memorial service will be held at: Finley Baptist Church Henderson KY Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Visitation begins at 1pm- service begins 3pm. Brother Gary Ashby will be officiating.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019