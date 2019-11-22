Resources
More Obituaries for Woodrow Ganno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Woodrow Wayne "Woody" Ganno Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Woodrow Wayne "Woody" Ganno Sr. Obituary
Woodrow "Woody" Wayne Ganno Sr.

67, passed away on 11/17/19.

He was preceded in death by his wife Nellie Oglesby Ganno, two brothers Donald and Harold Ganno and a sister Carolyn Sue Ganno, as well as parents Martin and Bonnie Ganno.

Surviving he has: 4 sons- Woodrow Ganno Jr, David W. Ganno, Steve Ganno, and Matthew Oglesby; 1 daughter-Sandra James; mother of his children Lucy Ganno; 16 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; many Nieces and Nephews; 3 brothers- Tommy, Danny and Frank Ganno; and 5 sisters- Nancy Whitledge, Bettie Bonnell, Martha Calvert, Debbie Brown, and Cathy McLevain.

Woody was a big NASCAR and Kentucky Wildcat fan. He worked at Aeroquip for many years.

A memorial service will be held at: Finley Baptist Church Henderson KY Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Visitation begins at 1pm- service begins 3pm. Brother Gary Ashby will be officiating.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Woodrow's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -