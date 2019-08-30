|
Yvonne Leslie
Poole, KY - Yvonne Leslie 79, of Poole, KY passed away on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, KY. She was a Housewife and a member of the New Cedar Grove General Baptist Church in Tilden, KY. She was a member of the Poole Homemakers Club, she loved reading her Bible, traveling, and volunteering at St. Anthony's Hospice to help care for others. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Leslie in 1998, 2 daughters Kimberly Hoover in 1982 and Darla Stone in 1996, 1 son Anthony "Tony" Leslie in 1999, 1 grandson Tyler Stone in 1993, 1 sister Edith Marie Crowley in 2019 and 1 infant brother in 1936. Survivors include her 2 son-in-laws Carl P. Hoover(Judy) of Poole, KY and Kevin Stone(Jeanne) of Dade City, FL; 6 grandchildren Lydia Hatfield, Abigail Hoover, Jason Hoover, Nathan Hoover, Chris Leslie and Justin Stone; 11 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Saturday August 31, 2019 at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY. Rev. Carl Hoover and Rev. Dwayne Wilson will officiate. Burial will be in Old Cedar Grove Cemetery in Tilden, KY. Visitation will be from 6-8:30pm on Friday and from 8am until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice 2410 S. Green St Henderson, KY 42420. Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 30, 2019