Alexander Funeral Home-East Chapel
2115 Lincoln Ave
Evansville, IN 47714
(812) 476-1351
Zula Deputy Obituary
Evansville - Zula Deputy, 82, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was born on June 10, 1937 in Hohenwald, Tennessee to the late Wallace and Pearl (Curry) Hinson.

She enjoyed county music, square dancing, and clogging. Zula was known for her intelligence and infectious laugh.

Zula was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers; and 4 sisters.

She is survived by her sons, Steve Green and Terry Green (Michelle); grandsons, Logan Green and Brandon Bassett; sisters, Lorene Hinson and Lula Mae Hooper; and several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held at a later date in Hohenwald, Tennessee.

Memorial contributions may be made to Santa Clothes Club, P.O. Box 5783, Evansville, IN 47716.

Condolences may be offered at www.AlexanderEastChapel.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
