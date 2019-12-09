You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
Resources
More Obituaries for Aaron CAPLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aaron CAPLAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aaron CAPLAN Obituary
AARON CAPLAN (Boomie) On Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Mackenzie Health, in his 96th year. Beloved husband of the late Hilda Caplan. Loving father and father-in-law of Phyllis and Bill McLean, Marty and Chris, and Matthew. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Ida and the late Sid Racko, the late Harry and Mary Caplan, Gertie and Moishe Diamond, Jack and Jean Wolf, Mel and Freda Smith, and Myer (Itzy) Caplan. Devoted grandfather of Rachael, and Caleigh and Michael. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in the Beth Tikvah Section of Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park. Shiva at 50 Sanibel Crescent, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to The Harry and Clara Shapiro Endowment Fund c/o Baycrest Foundation, 416-485-2875
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aaron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -