AARON CAPLAN (Boomie) On Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Mackenzie Health, in his 96th year. Beloved husband of the late Hilda Caplan. Loving father and father-in-law of Phyllis and Bill McLean, Marty and Chris, and Matthew. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Ida and the late Sid Racko, the late Harry and Mary Caplan, Gertie and Moishe Diamond, Jack and Jean Wolf, Mel and Freda Smith, and Myer (Itzy) Caplan. Devoted grandfather of Rachael, and Caleigh and Michael. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in the Beth Tikvah Section of Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park. Shiva at 50 Sanibel Crescent, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to The Harry and Clara Shapiro Endowment Fund c/o Baycrest Foundation, 416-485-2875
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13, 2019