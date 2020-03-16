You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Aaron NOVACK

Aaron NOVACK Obituary
AARON NOVACK On Friday March 13, 2020. Aaron Novack, beloved son of Philip and Bonnie Novack. Loving brother and brother- in-law of Sari Novack and Sebastian Goodfellow, and Michael Novack and Sara Gallant. Loving uncle of Avery. Beloved grandson of Arnold Tiber. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Interment Adath Israel Congregation Section at Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva 539 Cranbrooke Avenue. Memorial donations may be made to the Aaron Novack Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324, www.benjamins.ca Aaron had a zest for life and compassion for others.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2020
