|
|
ABBIE CAROLYN LINK (née Brown) Age 94, died peacefully November 2, 2019 at Hamilton, Ontario. Predeceased by her beloved husband Murray Justice Link (1994) and her sister Alice Elizabeth Brown (2017). Survived by loving daughters Shelagh Mirski (John), Martha Donohue (Chuck) and Norah Link, 5 grandchildren and their spouses, and 11 great- grandchildren. Abbie lived in Princeton, Sutton, London and Don Mills, Ontario and was a proud McMaster University alumnus (1947). Memorial Service Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Dodsworth And Brown Funeral Home - Ancaster Chapel 378 Wilson St E, Ancaster, Ontario L9G 2C2 (905-648-3852). Visitation 10:00 a.m., Service 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a charitable donation. Online condolences and obituary www.dbancaster.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2020