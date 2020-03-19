You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Abraham FISH

Abraham FISH Obituary
ABRAHAM FISH On Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Abraham Fish, beloved husband of Marcy. Loving father and father-in-law of Arthur and Bonnie, Joel Fish and Charis Kelly, and Michelle Fish. Dear brother Morris Fish, and the late Miriam Coven, and brother-in-law of Mal Coven and the late Judy Fish. Sadly missed by Valerie Fish. Devoted grandfather of Zachary, Ely, Joseph, Jessica and John, Ruth, Isaac, Elliot, Findley, and Cooper, and great-grandfather of George, Dorothy, and Jaxson. Loved uncle of Robin and Tim, David and Victoria, Amy and David, and Laura and Paul. Lifelong friend of Mal Coven and Russell Jacobson. A heartfelt thanks to Deria Gauran for her loving support. A private family service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in the Chevra Lombdei Torah section of Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to The Abraham Fish Memorial Fund c/o Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324 www.benjamins.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 19 to Mar. 23, 2020
