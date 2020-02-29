|
ABRAHAM PLOTNICK October 3, 1930- February 28, 2020 Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Friday, February 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Ruth for sixty-seven years. Adored father and father-in-law of Deidre and Alan, Andrea and Bernie. Loving Grandpa of Kendra, Hailey, Riley and Dustin. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Norman and Orin, Betty and the late Bernie, the late Dave and the late Sheila, the late Anne and the late Morris. Predeceased by his other siblings Esther, Harry, Oscar, Fanny, Minnie. Special brother-in-law of Joyce and Max Rapoport, the late Helen and the late Walter Zwig. A man who was defined by intelligence, kindness, compassion, optimism and humour, Abe will be profoundly missed by his family and vast circle of friends. Thank you to Dr. Heisler, Dr. Batist, the CLSC, Marietta, Jennifer and Carmen for their exceptional care. Funeral service from Paperman & Sons, 3888 Jean-Talon St. W., on Sunday, March 1 at 11:00 a.m. Burial at the New Memorial Park Cemetery, de la Savane. Shiva at 4175 St. Catherine St. W. #802, Sunday following burial until 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., Monday from 1:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Donations in his memory may be made to the "Abe Plotnick Memorial Fund" c/o The Jewish General Hospital Foundation (514) 340-8251.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020