Ada Winnifred SLAIGHT


1931 - 2020
Ada Winnifred SLAIGHT Obituary
ADA WINNIFRED SLAIGHT December 13, 1931- April 13, 2020 Gone is the face we loved so dear, Silent is the voice, the voice we loved to hear, Too far away for sight or speech, but not too far for love to reach. Sweet are the memories so clear, in our thoughts you will always be near - John Kilpatrick Ada is fondly remembered by her family and friends. The family would like to thank Team Ada: Dr. Biringer and Dr. Sinha as well as the wonderful staff at the Russell Hill Retirement Home, especially Karen and Mo. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Ada's name to one of the charities that were close to her heart: Dixon Hall Music School, National Ballet of Canada, National Theatre School of Canada, OCAD University or Royal Ontario Museum.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020
