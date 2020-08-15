|
|
ADAIRINE MAUD MILES "Doreen" (née Peilow) Passed away peacefully at Chartwell Lakeshore Retirement in Burlington on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in her 99th year. Predeceased by husband, Harold Thomas Miles (August, 2003). Also predeceased by brothers, Norman and Victor. Doreen will be greatly missed by extended members of the Miles and Peilow families as well as numerous friends. The memories of Doreen will forever remain in the hearts of all who loved her dearly. As per her wishes, Cremation has taken place. Scattering to be held privately at a later date. If desired, and in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Doreen to the Alzheimer Society would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020