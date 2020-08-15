You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Adairine MILES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adairine Maud MILES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adairine Maud MILES Obituary
ADAIRINE MAUD MILES "Doreen" (née Peilow) Passed away peacefully at Chartwell Lakeshore Retirement in Burlington on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in her 99th year. Predeceased by husband, Harold Thomas Miles (August, 2003). Also predeceased by brothers, Norman and Victor. Doreen will be greatly missed by extended members of the Miles and Peilow families as well as numerous friends. The memories of Doreen will forever remain in the hearts of all who loved her dearly. As per her wishes, Cremation has taken place. Scattering to be held privately at a later date. If desired, and in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Doreen to the Alzheimer Society would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adairine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -