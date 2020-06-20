|
ADAM CHRZANOWSKI1932-2020 Dr. Adam Chrzanowski, Professor Emeritus and Director of the Canadian Centre for Geodetic Engineering, University of New Brunswick, died on June 12, 2020. Dr. Adam Chrzanowski was born in 1932 in Kraków Poland. He obtained his Masters and Doctoral degrees from AGH Krakow, and was a member of the faculty between 1956 and 1964. Dr. Chrzanowski came to UNB in 1964 as an NRC Postdoctoral Fellow, subsequently being appointed to the faculty of the Department of Surveying Engineering (now Geodesy and Geomatic Engineering) in 1968. A former department chair, Dr. Chrzanowski was internationally recognized as a leading expert on mining and engineering surveys. A co-founder of the International Society of Mine Surveying, he authored or co-authored over 300 papers and seven books on geodetic, engineering, urban and mining surveys. A renowned international consultant, Dr. Chrzanowski worked on a large number of mining and industrial projects throughout North and South America, Europe and Asia, and held visiting appointments at several Universities around the world. In an academic career spanning seven decades, he was one of the great pioneers who forged UNB's global reputation in the fields of Geodesy and Geomatics Engineering. In recognition of his work, Dr. Chrzanowski received honorary degrees from the St. Staszic University of Science and Technology in Krakow, , the University of Warmia and Mazury in Olsztyn, Poland and the Technical University of Surveying and Mapping in the People's Republic of China. He was a Foreign Member of both the Polish Academy of Sciences, and the Polish Academy of Arts and Sciences. In addition to many other national and international awards, in 1995 Dr. Chrzanowski received the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland and was knighted by the President, Lech Walesa, for his outstanding contribution to the advancement of science and higher education in Poland. Dr. Chrzanowski tremendously enjoyed teaching and mentoring, and took great pride in the achievements of his formers students. He was an adventurous soul who enjoyed skiing and mountaineering in his younger days, and tennis and swimming later in life. He loved to travel and engage with different cultures. This passion for adventure has continued with his family. He was never one to turn down a good "happy hour" with family and friends. Dr. Chrzanowski is survived by his wife Dr. Anna (Szostak), their daughter Klara (Dr. James) Michael of Rothesay, his son Peter of Vancouver, and grandchildren Amelia and Theodore Michael. He was predeceased by his sister Danuta Jankowski of Montreal. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of the donor's choice. A memorial will take place in the fall at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 20 to June 24, 2020