ADAM MORTON FRSC April 22, 1945- October 22, 2020 Born in London England, son of pediatrician Stephen Garibian and nurse Prudence Ollivant, Adam Morton passed away peacefully in North Vancouver, in the company of his beloved wife, Susanna Braund, and his two children, Stephen (Beth) and Edith (Victoria). Multiple sclerosis had made life intolerable and he elected to end his life with MAiD. Adam spent his childhood in Thunder Bay, then completed a BA at McGill and PhD in Philosophy at Princeton. After teaching philosophy at Princeton then at Ottawa, in 1980 he moved to the University of Bristol, where he stayed for twenty years. Adam moved to the US and then to Edmonton before retiring to Vancouver. He published ten books and numerous articles, and was a much-loved teacher and colleague. He was President of the Aristotelian Society and the Canadian Philosophical Association, and held a Canada Research Chair at the University of Alberta. Besides his wife and children, Adam leaves behind two brothers (twin Tom and Charles), a sister (Alison), and three grandchildren (Rowan, Matthew, Joseph). Donations may be made in his memory to the UNHCR.



