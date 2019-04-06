ADELE MARY HADDAD (née Aboud) Born in Montreal, Quebec on December 17, 1920 and died in Paris, France, March 27, 2019; wife for 28 years to Nicholas Haddad (d. 1974); mother of Marilyn (Paul Vasey), Jay (Vicky Cooper), Cheryl (Douglas Caldwell), Mary Elizabeth and Michael (Scott Lyall); grandmother to Kirsten (Mark), Adam (Gemma), Trevor, Daryl (Cindy), Lauren, Zac and Noah; great-grandmother to Evan, Eric, Liana, Amara, Nicholas and Alexander; daughter of Rose and Najeeb Aboud; sister to Ted Amber, Pauline Zed, Lillian Haddad, Amelia Zed, Louise Wilcox, and Jane Elibri (all predeceased); survived by her sister Mary Matta. Aunt to many dozens of nieces and nephews in Canada and the U.S. After her husband, Nick, died in the tornado at the Windsor Curling Club in 1974, Adele stayed in Windsor where she was devoted to her family and friends. She was an active volunteer, loved playing bridge and joined Essex Golf and Country Club where she golfed into her eighties. She was a cherished friend and honorary mother-figure to so many people especially to Ellen Yetzer and caregiver Jiejie Patindol, in a long and spirited life that took her to live in Toronto in 2009 for eight years with her son, Michael, and, in Paris in 2017 with her daughter, Mary Elizabeth, until her death. She leaves behind many who came to know and love her in various communities in Windsor and Toronto and extending to New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, the Big Island of Hawaii and Maui and, finally, Paris, France. A funeral service took place at the American Cathedral in Paris on April 1, 2019; cremation took place at Père Lachaise in Paris on April 2, 2019; and a burial service will take place in Windsor, Ontario at All Saints' Anglican Church, City Hall Square, on April 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. followed by interment at her final resting place, alongside her beloved husband Nick, at Greenlawn Memorial Garden. Donations in her memory can be offered to All Saints' Anglican Church, City Hall Square in Windsor, Ontario or to Les Arts George V, American Cathedral in Paris, France. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019