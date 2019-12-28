|
ADELINE JANET BOWLAND February 8, 1915 - December 22, 2019 Adeline Janet Bowland in her 105th year, died peacefully at the Veterans Residence at Sunnybrook Health Sciences, where she had resided for the last 15 years. Daughter of the late Abraham Parkinson and Mathilde Genier Bowland. Beloved sister of the late James G. Bowland (Joan). Cherished aunt of Adelyn (Andrew McGuffin), Leslie (David Phillips) and Jamie (Tony). Great-aunt to Katie and Elizabeth Phillips and Strachan, Ned and Nicholas Bowland. Adeline was born in Kamloops, BC and spent her high school years in Edmonton, AB. and her summers at her grandparents 91 Ranch in the BC interior. After achieving her ARCT in piano performance at the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto, Adeline completed her Nursing training at Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal. With the outbreak of World War II, Adeline joined the Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps and was assigned to No. 14 Canadian General Hospital, first nursing with C.G.H. #14 in England. Adeline was on board the SS Santa Elena when it was torpedoed and sank in the Mediterranean on its way to Italy, November 6, 1943. It was carrying 99 Canadian nurses, along with 1800 Canadian troops. The nurses and soldiers were rescued, and made their way to Italy, where Adeline nursed in the 1200 bed base hospital, initially in Caserta, then Perugia, Italy. After the war, on a Veteran's Pension, Adeline obtained her accreditation in the new field of Public Health Nursing, beginning in Red Lake, Ontario, then St. Catharine's, Hamilton, and Hamilton/Wentworth County. Adeline was an early supporter of the Bruce Trail Association through the Hamilton Naturalists' Club as well as an enthusiastic birdwatcher and environmentalist. Adeline revived her interest in painting while at the Veterans Residence and took pleasure in exhibiting her art work in the Fall and Spring Art Shows. Recently, Adeline was one of several Veterans honoured in the "Faces of Freedom" exhibit at the Vimy Education Centre, Vimy, France. Sincere thanks to Dr. David Shergold and staff at Sunnybrook Veterans Residence especially to 3rd Street West and LSSW staff and primary care nurses Anne-Marie, Julia, Analiza and Lira. Also Art Therapist Lorrie Clarke. A private Memorial Service will be held at the Veterans Chapel, Sunnybrook Health Sciences in early January. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society or Sunnybrook Foundation - Veterans Comfort Fund would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020