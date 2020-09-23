ADRIA CHRISTINA GULLETSON It is with overwhelming sadness that the family of Adria Christina Gulletson announces her death on September 11, 2020. Adria had just returned with her parents from a camping trip in Bruce Peninsula National Park - her favourite place in the world. She had settled in to rest and watch TV when she died suddenly and unexpectedly in the company of her parents. Beloved daughter of William and Violet, loving sister of Vanessa, Paul (Elise), Annie (John), and adoring aunt of Waverly, Ronan, Merik, Sage, Erica, and Dominic. Adria was intelligent, creative, and talented. She skied, figure skated, did photography, and played the cello. Her many abstract paintings grace the walls of family and friends. An avid reader and lover of literature, Adria could recite poems of T.S. Eliot and Rimbaud by heart - an ability she would sometimes exploit when out with friends to earn free drinks for all. She was our go-to family historian. We relied on her prodigious memory to recall the significant moments in our family history. She had a facility for languages, was a great communicator, and excellent writer. The most heartfelt and affectionate card on your birthday was always from Adria. She was an excellent chef and took great pleasure in her grand outings to bask in Toronto's refined restaurant scene. While a student in the chef program at George Brown College, she was elated that her internship was in the kitchen of Auberge du Pommier. Adria was an enthusiastic fan of the Habs, Arsenal, Dr. Who, improv comedy, many TV shows, and all things Canadian. Her interests and likes were many and she embraced them with such passion and commitment that it was impossible not to be drawn in with her. Adria possessed an uncanny ability to leave a lasting impression on everyone she met. Her innate kindness always shone through. Easy to talk to, she had a knack for connecting with others. Waiting in line with Adria was always an experience. Whether at a grocery store check out or a ticket line for a concert, sooner rather than later, someone would engage her in conversation. She had an aura and demeanour that drew people to her. She was caring and generous with a playful, childlike spirit that was adored by her nieces and nephews. You always knew when Adria was in the house as soon as you walked through the door. Her presence in a room was palpable. Adria volunteered her time and energy to causes she believed in, among them Pride Toronto, Toronto North Support Services, and her chosen political party. She was also a devoted caregiver to her grandmother and great-aunt until their passing. Adria loved nature. She was happiest at Cyprus Lake, camping and hiking with her family or swimming in the cold waters of Georgian Bay. Her next favorite place was her mom's garden where she sometimes meditated. Her perseverance in her lifelong goal to grow as a person was admirable. She had courage and determination and never gave up. She loved her family fiercely. She took every opportunity to tell people how proud she was of her "amazing and awesome" family. Undeserving of such lavish praise, we sometimes cringed in embarrassment, but in the end her need for us gave us value. Her love enriched us and we are all diminished without her. For every parting, for every good-night or casual good-bye, her final words to us, always, always, without fail, were "I love you". We love you too, Adria. We are devastated at losing you and miss you terribly. Condolences may be left at legacy.com/obituaries/theglobeandmail/
. Cremation has taken place and friends and family will be received at a memorial service on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Toronto North Support Services or CAMH. Upon her death, Adria generously donated her corneas through Trillium Gift of Life Network to help enhance the lives of up to two people in need. Our family is deeply grateful for the food, flowers, and many expressions of sympathy we have received.