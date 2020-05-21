|
|
ADRIAN ELIZABETH ELLIOTT November 13, 1960 - May 14, 2020 Our beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend has left us far too soon. At just 59 years old, Adrian Elliott has left many broken hearted. She did not, however, fall short in living a full and beautiful life. Adrian worked tirelessly to create the best life she could for her daughters, Samantha and Elizabeth. Creating happiness for them was her life's passion and her joy. In return, they adored her and loved her dearly. Adrian also leaves her brothers and sisters, Fraser, Ann, Allison, Jordan, Alexandra, her brother and sisters-in-law and 12 nieces and nephews, who knew Adrian well as their loving aunt. Adrian, known to friends and family as Adie, never ceased to amaze. Making friends wherever she went, Adrian never missed an opportunity to create a fun and cheerful environment for those around her, Adrian's annual street tea party being just one of many examples. Whether Adrian was scuba diving in the tropics, designing beautiful homes, golfing at the Hunt Club, becoming a yoga instructor or filling a room with laughter at one of her comedy routines, Adrian left a memorable mark wherever she went. Adrian was selfless, caring, kind and just a beautiful person inside and out. Through her battle with lymphoma we now know what resilience and bravery truly looks like. Just because Adrian is no longer with us, her memory will be carried, with love, by her daughters, siblings, nieces and nephews and her friends. She will always be remembered for the strong, independent and beautifully hilarious woman she was. A private family gathering has taken place and a service of remembrances will take place this summer. Adrian was extraordinarily passionate about giving back, donating to charities such as Dress for Success and The Red Door. If desired, please make a contribution to the in Adrian's memory, it would be very much appreciated by the family. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 21 to May 25, 2020