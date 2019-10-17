|
AFROTHITE KOTSAKIS Left us on October 11, 2019. She was born September 7, 1974, and grew up in Ancaster, Ontario. Afrothite was a respected paediatrician who specialized in intensive care at the Hospital for Sick Children, following training at McMaster Medical School (class of 1999), and the University of Toronto. Afrothite touched so many lives through her skill, but especially with her compassion. She was an avid traveler, a fantastic friend, a fashionista, had a great laugh, and was caliente! She is survived by proud and devoted parents, Litsa and Christos Kotsakis; her loving brothers, Demetrius and John (Julie); her partner and love of her life, Clifford Oh; and her precious daughter, Athena Christine. 'Afro' also leaves behind a multitude of beloved friends that are a testament to the way that she lived her life - with flair, beauty, verve and love. Visitation was at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, Oakville, Wednesday, October 16 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service is at Elias Greek Orthodox Church, Mississauga, Thursday, October 17 at 10 a.m., the burial at Glen Oaks Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. and a special gathering for Afro will take place at The Noble Hall in Oakville from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Princess Margaret Hospital Cancer Centre-Sarcoma Research.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2019