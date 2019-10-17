You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Elias Greek Orthodox Church
Mississauga, ON
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Glen Oaks Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Afrothite Kotsakis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Afrothite Kotsakis


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Afrothite Kotsakis Obituary
AFROTHITE KOTSAKIS Left us on October 11, 2019. She was born September 7, 1974, and grew up in Ancaster, Ontario. Afrothite was a respected paediatrician who specialized in intensive care at the Hospital for Sick Children, following training at McMaster Medical School (class of 1999), and the University of Toronto. Afrothite touched so many lives through her skill, but especially with her compassion. She was an avid traveler, a fantastic friend, a fashionista, had a great laugh, and was caliente! She is survived by proud and devoted parents, Litsa and Christos Kotsakis; her loving brothers, Demetrius and John (Julie); her partner and love of her life, Clifford Oh; and her precious daughter, Athena Christine. 'Afro' also leaves behind a multitude of beloved friends that are a testament to the way that she lived her life - with flair, beauty, verve and love. Visitation was at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, Oakville, Wednesday, October 16 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service is at Elias Greek Orthodox Church, Mississauga, Thursday, October 17 at 10 a.m., the burial at Glen Oaks Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. and a special gathering for Afro will take place at The Noble Hall in Oakville from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Princess Margaret Hospital Cancer Centre-Sarcoma Research.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Afrothite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now