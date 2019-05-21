AGNES GOLDIE GIBB MAGUIRE Passed away peacefully at home May 17, 2019, in her 80th year. Born November 29, 1939 in Sudbury, Ontario to Samuel and Adeline Pitt. Selflessly devoted to her family, she served others without complaining, and outlasted her cancer diagnosis by several years, in part thanks to the dedication and compassion of Dr. David Hood, to whom the family is grateful. Goldie is survived by her husband James Lawrence 'Larry' Maguire, and sisters Elaine Forgo and Marjorie Wallace and brother William, having already said a goodbye to her brother Gordon. She leaves behind a daughter Jennifer Jean wife of Todd Oliver, with grandchildren Nicholas and Madelyn of Guelph, as well as a son Michael Andrew husband of Babettli Azzone, with grandchildren Giacobbe and Samuel of Montagnola, Switzerland. A celebration of Goldie's life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1st at Gilbert MacIntyre, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Wellington. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 21 to May 25, 2019