Services Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Galilee Presbyterian Church 1155 Thurlow Agnes Margaret HALL

AGNES MARGARET HALL, C.M. 1924 - 2019 On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, Agnes Margaret Hall passed away peacefully at the age of 95. Predeceased by her husband, Justice Gordon Hall (1990), and her daughter, Dr. Nancy Hall (2011), Agnes will be lovingly remembered by her two sons David (Deborah) and Douglas; her grandchildren James, Hilary and Patrick; her sister Isabel Dwight's (predeceased) daughters Margaret, Elizabeth and Leslie; and her nephews Richard and Terry Hall. Born in Minneapolis Minnesota, Agnes attended Hamline University where she graduated cum laude in 1945 with a Political Science degree. Married to Gordon C Hall who in 1944 entered Manitoba Law school upon returning home from overseas, Agnes taught for the Winnipeg School Board, retiring in 1950 when her beloved daughter Nancy was born. Agnes Hall's life was dedicated to fighting for social justice as a fundraiser and energetic community activist who wanted to make the world a better place. The United Nations declared 1960 The International Year of the Refugee. The Canadian Government joined western governments to eliminate refugee camps in Europe. Agnes helped to raise money for refugees who were then sent all over the western world to countries of their choice. In 1960, Agnes was a founding member of Winnipeg's UNICEF Halloween program when children took their orange boxes door to door to collect money for UNICEF. Money raised was sent by UNICEF international for children's health care in the 3rd world. Agnes served on UNICEF's National Board in Canada. While a teacher at the Winnipeg School Board's school for pregnant students, Agnes helped the Junior League bring from Vancouver, the play 'Feeling Yes, Feeling No', which is still being used today to teach children what they can do to prevent sexual abuse. From 1979 to 1981, Agnes was Chairman of the province of Manitoba's Task Force on Maternal and Child Health. She directed the Task Force Planning and Research projects, coordinating a staff of 13. The task force was made up of 70 professional and community members in 10 committees who investigated Manitoba's shockingly high infant mortality rate. The outcome was that the Provincial Department of Health established the Maternal and Child Health Directorate for the province. Agnes presented the report to the Manitoba legislature. Agnes served on the first board of Winnipeg's Adolescent Treatment Centre which opened in 1987. Agnes raised monies to establish the Winnipeg Women's Health Clinic in 1981. A clinic for women run by women. This clinic is still in operation today. In the early 1980's, as a representative of Canadian volunteers, Agnes accompanied the Honourable Monique Begin and eight healthcare professionals on a tour of health care facilities in China as guests of the Chinese Minister of Health. Agnes served as a Board Member of the Canadian Mental Health Association, Winnipeg Region and initiated the formation of the Winnipeg Mental Health Network in 1986. Agnes co-founded the Manitoba Adolescent Inter Agency Network. The network held monthly meetings at various member agencies. When moving to Vancouver in 1993 after her husband died, Agnes, became very involved in St. Andrew's-Wesley Church, where she was an active member of the social justice action group and the End Homelessness Now Committee. In 2013, Agnes heard that Judy Graves, Advocate for the Homeless for the City of Vancouver was about to retire. Agnes was pleased with the scholarship she had recently established at SFU in memory of daughter Nancy and decided there should be a Judy Graves Scholarship as well. Agnes raised monies and created The Judy Graves Graduate Award at SFU. In Recognition for Agnes' dedication to Winnipeg over the years Agnes was appointed as a member of the Order of Canada in 1992. Other awards Agnes has received are: -City of Winnipeg Volunteer Service Medal 1993 -Health & Welfare Canada Volunteer 1991 Medal - Ottawa -National Mental health Association 1990 Distinguished Service Award -Winnipeg Mental health Association 1989 Special Recognition Award A celebration of life will be held in her honour on May 3, 2019 at the Galilee Presbyterian Church at 1155 Thurlow at 2 p.m. Memorial donations in memory of Agnes can be made to either the 'Nancy Hall Memorial Endowment Fund' (Simon Fraser, Burnaby), the 'Dr. Nancy Hall Speaking Up Speaking Out' (Canadian Mental Health Foundation) or Agnes' father's 'Clarence Rife Memorial Endowed Scholarship' (Hamline University, St. Paul). Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019