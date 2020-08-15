|
|
AGNES THOMPSON RODEN "Tommi" Of her own choosing and with the aid of "MAID," passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 92. Mother of Allan (Dianne) and Donna Able (David). Grandmother of Andrew (Angel) and Jennifer (Maggie). Great-Grandmother of Jody, Daniel, Devonte, Emmaline and Hanna. Tommi will be greatly missed by Joe Talaska (Debbie) and Marie Barnsdale (Greg). Predeceased by her husband, Donald and their son, Larry. Tommi graduated from John Hopkins in 1949 with a nursing degree. She then came to Canada to work at Sick Kids where she met her husband. The family would like to thank the staff at Highland Manor, especially Pam, Meghan and Tom. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time, when the family can cross the U.S Border. Donations may be made to the Fergus/Elora Rotary Foundation or Groves Memorial Hospital Foundation. www.grahamgiddyfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020