AGRIPINA PALADE IRIBARNE Formerly of Romania, Argentina as well as Toronto, Agripina Iribarne died peacefully on November 26, 2019 aged 97. She was the much loved wife of Julio, who predeceased her, mother of Gabriela, mother-in-law to Mark Flanagan, aunt to Livia Stoenescu, great aunt to Ana and god mother to Marcel Alin Mosoiu. Agripina will be deeply missed. A Doctor of Industrial Chemistry, for many years she was Senior Tutor at the Department of Chemical Engineering and Applied Chemistry of the University of Toronto as well as lecturer at the University of Buenos Aires. Her research led to numerous publications covering topics related to analytical chemistry, electrochemistry, industrial hygiene, heat and mass transfer and fluid dynamics. She was known as a demanding but caring teacher to her many students. Generous, kind and headstrong she was a good friend to many and always great fun. Her family wish to thank the staff of Elginwood retirement home as well as the outstanding support provided throughout her final years by Staff Relief Health Services carers. Friends are invited to celebrate Agripina's life on Thursday, December 5th from 10 a.m. at the York Cemetery and Visitation Centre, 160 Beecroft Rd., North York, Toronto. Condolences may be forwarded to www.etouch.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2019