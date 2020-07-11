You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
AINSLIE GLEN WATT Peacefully, surrounded by the love of family, on Sunday, July 5, 2020, Ainslie Glen Watt (nee Smith, formerly Hector) passed away at the age of 82. Predeceased by her loving husband Lynn AK Watt, she leaves her son Geoffrey Hector (Siobhan) and Julia Douglas (Jeffrey). As Granny, she was adored by her grandchildren Abbaigeal (Austen), Molly, Hannah and Carter. She leaves her brother, Christopher. She will also be missed by Martha, Laura, Paula Lynn and Graham Watt and extended friends (a lot!) and family. No plans are currently in place for a memorial, but a celebration of Ainslie's life will hopefully be planned when possible. Donations to Stedman Community Hospice gratefully appreciated. Her enthusiasm for life will be missed by many. Arrangements entrusted to Toll Funeral Home. www.tollfh.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2020
