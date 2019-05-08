AKIKO TAKESHITA On Sunday, May 5, 2019, Akiko Takeshita passed away as a result of complications from a stroke at the age of 43. Akiko is survived by her spouse, Jeff Williams; parents, Mineko and Koichi Takeshita; sisters, Tomomi and Harumi; aunt, Yukiko; niece, Erica; great-niece, Aliyah, and her beloved dog (furry baby) Buffy. Akiko was born on November 8, 1975 in Kanagawa, Japan. She studied political science at the University of Toronto and worked as a grant writing specialist at CNIB (Canadian National Institute for the Blind). Being the youngest of three daughters, Akiko was cherished by her family and friends. She was kind and compassionate - and combined with her love for children, books, dogs, and those who are marginalized in society - she dedicated her life to charitable causes such as child literacy, affordable housing for the under-served, education in prisons, and medical support for dogs. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10th followed by a service in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to 'The Buffy and Akiko Foundation' which is being set up in her memory to support dogs with vision loss, or to any other charitable causes. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 8 to May 12, 2019