|
|
ALAIN MAURICE GEORGES THOMAS May 3, 1946 - January 25, 2020 His life began in France and ended in Canada. In between, he was a table tennis champion; a French and Linguistics Professor; a son, brother, father, grandfather and husband; an avid participant in the enjoyment of the outdoors; a fervent supporter of all things ecological and natural; an accordéoniste extraordinaire; a champion and promoter of Francophone culture; a creator of impossible schemes; a loyal friend; a terrible lawn-mower; an unconditionally rational thinker; a fierce believer in fairness; a staunch adversary of wastefulness and consumerism; a wine-lover; a wonderful, much-beloved, universally admired man. And now he has left us and we are devastated by the unspeakable senselessness of this loss. He continues to live in the broken hearts of his many loved ones, especially: partner Jill MacDonald; son Michael; daughter Kathryn; daughter-in-law Lindsay; grandchildren Cameron and Zoë; and step-children Stephen and Sarah, and their families. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family would ask that anyone wishing to make a donation in Alain's name direct their support to either the Bruce Trail Conservancy or Nature Conservancy Canada, https://brucetrail.org/ http://www.natureconservancy.ca/en/.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020