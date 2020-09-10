ALAN CHURCH Died peacefully at home, surrounded by family on September 4, 2020. Born March 18, 1942 to Albert and Ethel in Bath England, he was big brother to Wendy and cousin to David and Richard. An alumni of Colfe's School and Brunel University, Alan travelled extensively in his youth and emigrated to Canada in 1969 with his life long friend Robin. Alan married Laraine in 1970 and had two sons Corbin and Cameron, living as a family man in Toronto for the remainder of his life. His entrepreneurial spirit was the key to his success in business and with his partner, John, he formed and grew a boutique environmental consultancy that was to be the mainstay of his career. In later life Alan turned investor and mentor, especially to his two sons who are forever grateful to all the guidance and support given. His true happiness came from his grand children: Julian, Heidi, Clara and Euan; and he loved his daughters-in-law, Maryse (Corbin) and Nicki (Cameron) as his own. He was never more content than when his entire family was together at the cottage. With his usual tenacity and sense of humour, Alan lived a full life despite his cancer, ending on his own terms 7 years later. The family would like to thank all the staff at PMH, with notable mention to Dr. Neil Fleshner, as well as the team at Spectrum who were so supportive at the end. A private service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the U of T Martin Barkin Chair in Urological Research via donate.utoronto.ca
He will be missed.