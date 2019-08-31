You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
ALAN DOUGLAS SIMPSON March 29, 1923 - Montreal, Quebec August 26 , 2019 - White Rock, British Columbia Alan passed away peacefully at Whitecliff Retirement Home in White Rock, BC at the age of 96. He is sadly missed by his wife, Helen; and children, Robert Simpson, Janet Berglund (Anders), Gary Simpson (Maggie), Jo-Anne Baillie (Chris), and Linda Dalke (Bruce). He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Born in Montreal, Al attended West Hill High and then served overseas in the Cameron Highlanders as a radio operator in the 2nd World War. Helen and Al were married in 1951 and enjoyed 68 years of marriage. Al's career as a CMA with Northern Telecom kept Helen busy managing the transfers and moves from Belleville, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and finally back to Toronto. After retiring in 1980, Helen and Al moved to the Vancouver area to enjoy the west coast lifestyle. He excelled at repairing just about anything that was broken. Al enjoyed his "early birds golf group" in Tsawassen and touring around the Gulf Islands in his sailboat with his brother and family. He particularly enjoyed holidaying on the island of Molokai, Hawaii with family. At Al's request, cremation will take place with no funeral service. Messages of condolences may be left at valleyviewsurrey.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019
