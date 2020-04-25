|
|
ALAN FRANCIS NORMAN POOLE Born March 25, 1936 passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Ina Grafton Gage Care Home, Toronto on April 21, 2020, aged 84. He is sorely missed by his 3 children and their partners, 2 grandchildren and 2 sisters. Alan attended Ipswich School, Ipswich Suffolk Eng., left 1954. Went into National Service in the Royal Signals and served in Cyprus. Went to University College Oxford reading Law. August, 1959 moved to South Porcupine, North Ont. Canada 1959, where he married Valerie Mary Moxon, they had 2 daughters. Alan taught Latin and English to Grade 13 at Cochrane High School. Moved to Toronto ON. July 1960. Studied Law at Osgoode Hall, qualified July, 1964. Divorced in 1969. Married Indira Mohan 1978, they had 1 son. During this time he became a Barrister & Solicitor practicing Family Law, and later became a Queen's Counsel. Widowed in 2009. Alan leaves behind his three children Sarah, Jennifer and Simon; two grandchildren Adele and Declan; two sisters Elisabeth and Barbara and nieces and nephews.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020