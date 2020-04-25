You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan POOLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Francis Norman POOLE


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan Francis Norman POOLE Obituary
ALAN FRANCIS NORMAN POOLE Born March 25, 1936 passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Ina Grafton Gage Care Home, Toronto on April 21, 2020, aged 84. He is sorely missed by his 3 children and their partners, 2 grandchildren and 2 sisters. Alan attended Ipswich School, Ipswich Suffolk Eng., left 1954. Went into National Service in the Royal Signals and served in Cyprus. Went to University College Oxford reading Law. August, 1959 moved to South Porcupine, North Ont. Canada 1959, where he married Valerie Mary Moxon, they had 2 daughters. Alan taught Latin and English to Grade 13 at Cochrane High School. Moved to Toronto ON. July 1960. Studied Law at Osgoode Hall, qualified July, 1964. Divorced in 1969. Married Indira Mohan 1978, they had 1 son. During this time he became a Barrister & Solicitor practicing Family Law, and later became a Queen's Counsel. Widowed in 2009. Alan leaves behind his three children Sarah, Jennifer and Simon; two grandchildren Adele and Declan; two sisters Elisabeth and Barbara and nieces and nephews.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -