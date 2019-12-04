|
ALAN HUMPHREYS Died peacefully on November 30, 2019 surrounded by his family while his favourite songs played in the background. Alan, known to many as Humph, was born to Claude and Florence in the UK in 1946. From an early age, he was an avid sportsperson and found his passion in sailing. Humph spent much of his youth in Burnham, UK where he became an elite sailor and was twice runner-up to join the British Olympic team. He met his beloved wife Ann in London in the 70s; they married and moved to Toronto where Alan continued his career as a chartered accountant. He went on to become a senior member of the Suncor management team. Throughout his life, Alan continued to sail, winning multiple North American and Canadian championships while being an active member, mentor and coach at the RCYC. He never stopped laughing, singing and dancing despite living with Parkinson's for many years. In his later years, Alan travelled to New Zealand, the Galapagos and to Tanzania with his wife and two children (Joanna and Ian) who loved him deeply. After a day spent with his family and his beloved dogs, he liked to say: "It just doesn't get any better than this." A celebration of his life will be held at the RCYC, December 10 at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations welcomed to Dr. Fasano's Research in Movement Disorder. Visit tgwhf.ca/tribute; call 416-603-5300.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019