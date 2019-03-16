ALAN IAN MUNGER SKAITH Passed away peacefully at home in London, Ontario on Sunday, March 10, 2019 with his true love Eha Sophie Sumberg Skaith by his side. Born in Toronto on January 4, 1948 to Alan Logan Skaith and Dorothy Munger Skaith, Ian will be missed by his children, Tyson, Joe and Jasmine; grandchildren, Julien, Kylie, Maya, Faith and Paige; and sister, Ann Paterson. Ian graduated from Upper Canada College, Huron University (BA), the University of Waterloo (MASc), Western University (MA, Economics) and also acquired his CFP. Ian thrived as a teacher devoting 35 years of his life to his students in economics in London at Western, Huron, King's and Fanshawe. Anticipating the need for greater advice in the financial services market, he created the Financial Services program at Fanshawe in 1997, the first of its kind in Canada. With an inquisitive mind and kind heart, Ian believed that everyone is inherently good and was always interested in the perspectives, opinions and experiences of others. With gentle humour and a twinkle in his eye, he enjoyed his friends and embraced life to the fullest, from the classroom to the golf course to a feast of oysters, and travelled far and wide with Sophie, particularly in his later years. Visitation will take place on Friday, March 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and the memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 2 p.m., both at St Anne's Anglican Church, 1344 Commissioners Rd. W., London. Memorial donations may be made to Huron University College Foundation, 1349 Western Rd., London, ON N6G 1H3 to support The Ian and Sophie Skaith Scholarship and Bursary Fund. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019