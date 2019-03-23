ALAN MASSEY SCRIVENER 'Luke' Alan passed away peacefully in his 87th year on March 22, 2019. He lived a very good life, and while his last few years were challenging, he endured with grace, stoicism, and a marvellous sense of humour. Alan was an honourable man, deeply devoted to his family, and took very seriously the sterling reputation of his word. He was capable of the tenderest communication in both happy and difficult times, cheerful and sweet natured, with edgy humour that he often appreciated more than anyone else in the room. He provided tirelessly with his unwavering support for those he loved, without question or hesitation. After graduating from Trinity College at the University of Toronto in 1953, Alan enjoyed a successful career as a senior executive for international corporations, with postings for several years in Belgium and Italy that brought great fulfillment. He was a fine writer, learned French and Italian fluently as an adult, took artistic photos, excelled at many sports including baseball, skiing, golf, and tennis, had a passion for birds (and an endearing habit of whistling with them), and had many lifelong friends. His children cherish the copious time he gave them, perhaps especially his nightly made-up bedtime stories about Mousey Wousey and his family who lived under the stove. He laughed with us at cartoons and took us on trips near and far. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Herminie, brothers Richard, Robert, and Rodney, and his stepdaughter Carrie Souter. After his beloved wife of 47 years, Ann (née Coulthard), died in 2008, Alan married Joan Souter (née Waddell) and found love again. Joan has been by his side in sickness and in health ever since. His children Julie, Martha and her husband Brad Haynes, grandchildren Olivia, Georgia, and Thomas, son Michael, and stepson William Souter all treasure him. Special thanks to the extraordinary staff of the Willowgrove Long Term Care Residence in Ancaster. We will celebrate Alan's life at the Toronto Lawn Tennis Club, 44 Price Street, Toronto, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. We respectfully decline flowers. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019