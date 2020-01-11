|
ALAN MCKENZIE ACIB, FICB, FInstD, FSA Scot, Lieutenant to Cabarfeidh 1936 - 2020 Died peacefully in Oakville, Ontario, aged 83. Predeceased by his first wife Jill, his son Neil, and brother Stewart. Lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Susan, sister Muriel, children Duncan, Fiona, Ian, and Catherine, and his extended family and grandchildren. Born in Chester, England, Alan spent some of his early years in Egypt and Kenya before returning to England to be educated at Sutton High School, Plymouth. His banking career began in 1953 when he joined Barclays Bank, UK. Alan worked in finance for many years in England and Canada, spent a brief time as the Managing Director of a public real estate company in Hong Kong, and eventually settled in Ontario, becoming Senior Vice President, Secretary & Compliance Officer, at Barclays Bank of Canada. He was a Governor of the Institute of Canadian Bankers, an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (England), a founder member and former President of the Institute of Corporate Directors, and a Fellow of the Institute of Directors (UK). Alan devoted much time to charitable organizations, particularly ones relating to his Scottish heritage. A former President and Newsletter Editor of the Scottish Studies Foundation, Alan was an enthusiastic participant in many Scots-Canadian events, including the Colloquia at the University of Guelph. His interest in his family history led him to found the Canadian Chapter of the Clan MacKenzie Society in the Americas in 1987. Alan worked tirelessly to lead and promote the Mackenzie Society in Canada, and mounted a campaign to restore the Mackenzie castle, Castle Leod, near Strathpeffer, Scotland. In 2004, he coordinated the Mackenzie DNA Project, to help people explore their genealogy through DNA. For many years he was an active member of his local Burns Club, celebrating the work of the Scottish poet. Alan's pursuits were varied and numerous. He was a talented artist, collected and studied Russian stamps, lectured on famous historical crime cases, enjoyed travelling, and read voraciously. He was involved in a number of amateur dramatic societies and appeared on the stage in dozens of productions. His acting skills were also fully applied when reading stories aloud, to the delight of his grandchildren. Alan was never bored, for there were always new things to try. Even after turning 80, he started taking piano lessons and creative writing classes. Kind, funny, ambitious and clever, he made an impression on so many. "If there's another world, he lives in bliss; If there is none, he made the best of this." - Robert Burns A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 24th. For details, please email [email protected] If desired, charitable donations in Alan's memory may be made to Ian Anderson House, Oakville, or the Scottish Studies Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020