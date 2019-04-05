|
DR. ALAN POLLARD On Thursday April 4, 2019 at Baycrest. Beloved husband of the love of his life, the late Flora Pollard. Loving father of Tamara Pollard, and Gabrielle Pollard. Will be missed by family, friends, special helpers and all those whose lives he touched. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west ofDufferin) for service on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Interment in the McCowan Road Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Baycrest Foundation for Brain Research 416-785-2875, The Alzheimer's Society of Toronto 416-322-6560 or to The Mount Sinai Hospital Foundation 416-586-8203.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 5 to Apr. 9, 2019