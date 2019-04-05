You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:30 PM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
DR. ALAN POLLARD On Thursday April 4, 2019 at Baycrest. Beloved husband of the love of his life, the late Flora Pollard. Loving father of Tamara Pollard, and Gabrielle Pollard. Will be missed by family, friends, special helpers and all those whose lives he touched. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west ofDufferin) for service on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Interment in the McCowan Road Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Baycrest Foundation for Brain Research 416-785-2875, The Alzheimer's Society of Toronto 416-322-6560 or to The Mount Sinai Hospital Foundation 416-586-8203.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 5 to Apr. 9, 2019
