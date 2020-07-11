|
ALAN RICHARD BULL, PhD, Queen's University, 1977 With great sorrow, we grieve the death of Alan Richard Bull. Alan died peacefully on July 5, 2020 in Windsor ON. Born December 24, 1941, in Powell River, BC. and predeceased by his parents, Margaret and Richard Bull; his brother, Donald; and his sister, Margaret Conroy; Alan is mourned by his beloved life partner, Sally Blyth; his adored step-daughters, Emily Summerfield (Brian) and Megan Saxe (Ted Hamer); and his cherished granddaughters, Rachel, Ellie and Cassie. Alan's true pleasures came through his life with Sally, his joy in choral music, his love of the natural world, and his commitment to community engagement. With Sally, he explored Canada from sea to sea to sea, by car, motorcycle, canoe and kayak. He howled with wolves in Algonquin Park, stood in awed silence amongst the totems of Ninstints in Haida Gwaii, and walked the ice of the Arctic Circle. In both Victoria and Windsor, Alan's beautiful bass voice contributed to choirs. He loved to sing and had perfect pitch. Music was a constant presence in his life. Whether it was choral, operatic, jazz or pop, it all gave him great pleasure. In his quiet, friendly way, Alan committed his time to several boards in Windsor where he lived for the past 12 years. He loved the camaraderie he experienced as a longtime volunteer with the Windsor International Film Festival. He put his wry humour and his respect for everyone's voice to good use. An academic at heart, he pursued knowledge and truth consistently and enjoyed a rousing debate. Cremation has occurred and flowers are gratefully declined. If you wish, donations in Alan's memory, may be made to the Windsor Symphony Orchestra, the Windsor Symphony Orchestra Chorus, Windsor International Film Festival or St. Leonard's House. At a later date, we will celebrate a life well-lived. Arrangements entrusted to Simple Choice (Dougall) 519-254-2585. Online condolences and cherished memories may be shared with the family at www.simplechoicecremation.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2020