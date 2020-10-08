You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Alan Robert ERWOOD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DR. ALAN ROBERT ERWOOD August 30, 1927 - October 5, 2020 It is with great sadness that our family announces the peaceful passing of our beloved father, husband, and grandfather on Monday October 5, 2020. Alan (Doc as he was known to family) was deeply loved by his wife (deceased 2010) Beris (née Smith) and children Ian, wife Theresa; Janet, husband Andy; Peter, wife Marie-Louise; Bruce, wife Melissa; and Beric, wife Patti. Grandpa was adored by all eleven grandchildren, Adam, wife Daniella; Matthew, partner Sarah; Nicole, husband Adam; Stuart, Ivy, James, Charles, Austin, Alana, Hunter and Sydney and great-grandchildren, Owen, Kylen, Kynleigh, Harper and Cooper. Alan was born in Brisbane, Australia raised in the suburb of Torwood and enjoyed his childhood including trips to the Gold Coast to go fishing and swimming along 'The Spit' at Southport, spending time with his uncle Ernest, playing tennis and cricket with his schoolmates. Alan graduated from the University of Queensland with a Masters degree in Dentistry and his Doctor of Dental Science from Dalhousie University in Halifax. He met his wife Beris at a dance while she was working at the Women's Hospital in 1954. Married in 1957, they immigrated to Canada in 1958 and settled in Toronto in 1960. Here they raised 5 wonderful children while helping and supporting countless people in their community. He worked as a Dentist for 56 years and inspired two of his children to follow in his footsteps due to his love for his profession. He remained a fisherman his whole life and participated in yearly fishing trips with the 'Wha's About You' Fishing Club, a group of professionals that met for over 60 years. The family would like to thank the team at The Care Company for the excellent service they provided Doc in his final months and days. The PSW's and nurses were so caring. The family will receive friends respecting current COVID-19 restrictions (the mandatory wearing of masks and adhering to a social distancing protocol) for a public visitation (Covid circulation, only 45 people in the building) at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick on Saturday October 10, 2020 from 12 to 1 p.m., followed by a Private Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Private Service can be viewed via Facebook live streamed at address: https://www.facebook.com/mwbeckerfuneralhome/. If desired, a donation to the Lake Simcoe Conservation Foundation https://app.etapestry.com/hosted/LakeSimcoeConservationFound/OnlineGiving.html or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family in lieu of flowers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by M.W. Becker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 7, 2020
My condolences to the family.
Dave Lumsden
Acquaintance
October 7, 2020
Thanks for the great memories of fun fishing days Al, you’re presence will be missed at Wha’s about You fishing camp, my deepest condolences to your family may you all Know comfort from the wonderful memories you carry in your hearts.
Brian Sopher
Friend
October 7, 2020
We remember Al as the oldest surviving member of The WAYCLUB fishing club. We don't know how he did it, but each year he was always in the running for the biggest fish contest. Our members will all miss him and his infectious laugh .
David Hough
Friend
October 7, 2020
Ian and Family,
i was very sorry to see this sad news of your father, BigAl's passing!!
Please accept my condolences to you and your family for your loss...thoughts are with you during this difficult time!! R.I.P. Doc
Sincerely,
Dave Hunt
Dave Hunt
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved