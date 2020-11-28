ALAN SALMON ASc,FCPB, PHF June 21, 1936 - November 24, 2020 Died peacefully November 24th with wife Nancy at his side. He was a devoted Dad to Louise, Beth, Marina, Anita and to Nancy's children, Tricia, Wendi, Scott and Jennifer. Loving Grampa to 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Alan will also be missed by his sister, Sam and his many friends, colleagues and students. Predeceased by sister, Joy. Alan had a degree in Science and an advanced Teaching Certificate. He was Canada's leading analyst in the area of accounting technology and founded K2E Canada Inc. He taught over 150 seminars per year for many years and chaired the 13 city Accounting Technology Seminar Series for 28 years which will always just be known as the Alan Salmon tour. He published 18 books on accounting software, wrote for the Bottom Line, Canada's Accounting newspaper for 20 years and served as director and board member for companies, too numerous to mention. Alan received many awards including a Paul Harris Fellowship, Lions Clubs International Melvin Jones Fellowship, the Canadian Internet award, a life membership in Junior Chamber International, his beloved Jaycees, an honorary fellowship membership in IPBC and membership in the Marquis Who's Who of the World. He was thrilled in December 2015 to travel to London England to be presented with the prestigious Luca award by Prince Michael as the Canadian who had contributed the most to the Canadian Bookkeeping Profession. Alan's love of travel is well known, having visited 85 countries and completed nine around the world journeys. During recent years, Alan has been an inspiration to all with his courage, strength, and determination to carry on with his beloved work and involvement with family and friends in spite of his medical challenges. He will be sorely missed. Alan requested memorial donations be made to: Home of Grace Care Centre http://hogcc.org/
. Lutherwood Child and Family Foundation www.lutherwood.ca
. A virtual celebration of Alan's life will be held January 16, 2021. We ask that all those who had the pleasure of knowing Alan please visit www.etouch.ca
to share memories and for updates regarding his memorial service.