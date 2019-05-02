ALAN SEIDEL With profound sadness, the family of Alan Seidel announce his passing on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in his 98th year. Predeceased by his wife, Reba and sister Judy, Alan will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughters Joyce and Marsha, son-in-law Jed, sisters Miriam and Tootsel, grandsons Marty (Janine) and Jason, and great-grandson, Russell. Sadly missed by his very special friend Estelle and her family, and many nieces and nephews. A veteran, Alan served in WWII in the Canadian army as an armoured tank commander. Returning after the war to his hometown Montreal, he completed his commerce degree at McGill and soon after began his career as manager of a major trucking firm where he was well respected in the industry. A kind and modest man, always the joker, Alan made friends easily and was liked by all. He was an excellent bridge player, lover of opera and classical music (and Gilbert and Sullivan too), and a celebrated volunteer at the JNF. He loved to travel, especially to the UK and would happily relay stories of castles, museums and ghosts. He had a keen interest in news, politics and current events and with his sharp memory and knowledge there was no need for google. An avid sports fan, he loved his Habs, Alouettes, Patriots and Montreal Expos. Special thanks to everyone at Amica on the Avenue for welcoming Alan and his family with open arms and making this last year special, filled with wonderful new friends and acquaintances. Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Benjamin's Memorial Chapel. Please contact the funeral home for details. Donations in Alan's memory may be made to the JNF of Canada, War Amps of Canada, Prostate Cancer Canada or a charity of your choice. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2019