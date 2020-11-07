ALAN SILVERSTEIN It is with a heavy heart that I, Olga Fershaloff, wish to announce that my beloved husband, Alan Silverstein, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 79. He died peacefully at home with me by his side. He was a loving and loved husband and best friend for almost 50 years. Predeceased by his sister, Helene Cooper and brother, Harold Silverstein. He will be fondly remembered byhis sister-in-law, Molly Silverstein, his nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. A family graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to Jewish National Fund 416-638-7200 or to a charity of your choice.



