You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/
Alan SILVERSTEIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALAN SILVERSTEIN It is with a heavy heart that I, Olga Fershaloff, wish to announce that my beloved husband, Alan Silverstein, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 79. He died peacefully at home with me by his side. He was a loving and loved husband and best friend for almost 50 years. Predeceased by his sister, Helene Cooper and brother, Harold Silverstein. He will be fondly remembered byhis sister-in-law, Molly Silverstein, his nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. A family graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to Jewish National Fund 416-638-7200 or to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved