You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Alan WHITELEY
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALAN WHITELEY December 11, 1945 - September 1, 2020 Alan died peacefully at the PECM Hospital on Tuesday September 1, 2020. Amazing husband and best friend of Carolynn (nee Sayers) for more than 52 years. Alan also provided loving care for his cat, Sophie for 16 years. Alan was the brother of David (Linda) and Andrew (Annette) and much loved uncle of Kristina (Bob), Michelle (Aaron), Jocelynn (Jason) and Miranda (Nick). Proud great uncle of Jordyn, Braeden, Claire, Ethan, Gabriel, Ava and Julian. Brother in law of Keith Sayers (late Krystyna) and uncle of Steven (Amy), Michael (Nicole) and Kimberly (Stuart) and great uncle of Jordan, Caleb, Brody, Lucas, Kailyn and Benjamin. Born in Yorkshire on December 11, 1945, to the late Harry and Ivy Whiteley, Alan arrived in Canada on November 11, 1957. He was an excellent student who loved exploring new ideas. After studying philosophy at York and Guelph Universities, he taught at UCC for a few years before deciding to study law at the University of Toronto. He had a brilliant career in a variety of areas of law. Some of Alan's work involved travelling, which he thoroughly enjoyed and living in London England for two years while negotiating contracts with the Canadian Government. After moving to Prince Edward County he practiced law from home and became involved in a variety of volunteer and social activities. Alan was a voracious reader and wrote a small book of poems, Gypsy in a Suit, and more recently his autobiography, Accident - The Real Director of a Life. Alan was honoured to receive a Lifetime Humanitarian Award as Legal Counsel and Supporter of the Face the Future Foundation. He was preparing to be a guest professor at the Faculty of Law of Palacky University in Olomouc, Czech Republic this October. We wish to thank Dr. Laura Arul, the Family Health Team, the medical team at Kingston Health Sciences Centre, the SE-LHIN and all the support received from Quinte Rehab and Bayshore. Their effort to assist during the past few months has been outstanding. Family and friends found a wonderful variety of ways to help Alan navigate his final voyage. Thank you all. There will not be a service at this time but I'm sure we will find many ways to celebrate his life in the future. We hope you will consider supporting a worthy local cause such as PECMH Foundation "Back the Build", "Love Your Library", and "Raise the Curtain", the new fundraiser for the Regent Theatre. Or you may wish to support the ALS Society of Canada www.als.ca. Thank you. Arrangements entrusted to the Whattam Funeral Home, 33 Main St., Picton, ON.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 5 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whattam Funeral Home
33 Main Street
Picton, ON K0K 2T0
(613) 476-2450
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whattam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved