ALASTAIR BROWN July 27, 1944 - October 15, 2020 Alastair Brown died on October 15, 2020, after a difficult seven-week fight with cancer. He was at his home of fifty years in downtown Toronto, surrounded by his family. Alastair was born on July 27, 1944, in Peterborough, England to Wallace and Hazel Brown (née Palmer). He grew up with his brother David, sisters Margaret and Virginia, and cousin Nicola. As a filmmaker, he directed nature films for the BBC and made intimate documentaries for the NFB. He had an irrepressible energy and was constantly creating-films, essays, stained glass windows, gardens, elaborate feasts, an entire cottage and a Japanese tea house. He was a loving husband, a devoted father and someone who took pleasure in the beautiful things in life. He will be deeply missed by his wife Bernice Hune, son Nicholas Hune-Brown (Lorna Wright), daughter Julia Hune-Brown (Matthew Hoffman), grandchildren Owen and Hazel, and countless friends, relatives, and neighbours. You can find his online memorial at: forevermissed.com/alastair-brown