ALBERT GEORGE PRINCE January 23, 1923 - August 15, 2020 is survived by his wife, Ilva, his children Stephanie (Norm Williams), Michael (Karen Wallace), Douglas (Carol Good), Victoria (Philip Robson), his grandchildren Jeff (Noemi), Samantha (Jeff), Kaley (Eric), Jessica (Brian), Kathleen (Ian), James (Steph), William, Emma (Conor), Thomas (Bailey), his great and great-greatgrandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Al was predeceased by his parents and eight siblings. Leaving school to help support his family during the Depression, Al worked several jobs and then joined the air force. Serving during WWII shaped his life, and the stories he shared about the importance of preparation and resilience helped shape the lives of many students at many schools. Returning from the war, he found and married the love of his life, Ilva Campbell; they were married in 1948 and he adored her every day thereafter. He was an amazing salesperson, and worked for over 25 years at Maclean Hunter where he proudly practised equitable hiring and "got paid to talk to people". He loved to golf, curl, play billiards, darts and cards. He grew roses and tomatoes. He loved his cottage. He loved to sing alone and with others. He loved the theatre and movies. He was a friend of Bill for 50 years and had many pals as a result of that fellowship. He had a deep faith. But there is nothing Albert Prince loved more than his family. He survived many things in his life that would have felled a less positive or resilient man but the last battle with the cancer was one he could not win. Thanks to the amazing caregivers who have supported Dad (and Mom) for years, including Dr. Pham and her team, Hadas, Huan, Rodie, Gigi, Lois, Katarina and so many others. You are all part of the family. Thanks to MGH for years of care and caring. A scholarship has been set up at Centennial College to honour Dad, recognize the role of health care providers in his life over the last many years, and support education, which he loved. If you wish, please donate at www.myappform.centennialcollege.ca/donatenow/ and note "Albert Prince" or "Ilva and Albert Prince Scholarship" in the Tribute portion. You can also send a cheque to the College, indicating the scholarship in the "re" line and mailing it to Centennial College, P.O. Box 631, Station A Toronto ON M1K 5E9 Attn: Emma Dunk. Various celebrations of Dad's life will be held at some point in the future, when possible. A guestbook can be found at www.mountpleasantgroup.permavita.com/site/AlbertGeorgePrince.html?s=50
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020