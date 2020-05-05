You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
ALBERT (Bert) JOHN CHANDLER On Friday May 1, 2020, Bert, in his 98th year, passed away peace fully after a short illness. Bert is survived by Olga his loving wife, his four children John (Lynn), Car ol (Declan), Debbie (Paul), Geoff (Joan), eleven grandchildren: Da vid, Adam, Vivian, John Paul, Kris tina, Stephen, Stephanie, Geoffrey, Matthew, Allison, and Thomas; and, seven great-grand children: Aiken, Levi, Lucia, Lillia na, Hannah, Everett, and Archer. Bert will also be sadly missed by his sister Joy of California. Bert met and married Olga in Toronto in 1944 while he was stationed with the RAF in Canada during WWII. They returned to Canada in the late1940's residing first in the Beaches in Toronto and later moving to Willowdale in 1957. Bert was active in his church, St Patrick's Anglican, serving as a church warden and, for many years, as treasurer. He will be re membered by many of the parish for his work in installing the stained glass windows. In 2014 Bert, received the Order of the Di ocese of Toronto (ODT) from the Bishop. Bert was involved in The Boy Scouts as a child in England and continued his contribution to Scouting until well into his eight ies.A service of internment was conducted May 5, 2020 at York Cemetery with family in attend ance. In light the current circum stances friends and family will be invited to a "Celebration of Life" to be held when appropriate.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 5 to May 9, 2020
