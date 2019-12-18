You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
ALBERT KERZNER It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, Zaidy and dear friend, Albert Kerzner on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Albert left our world peacefully at home surrounded with the love and devotion of his family at his side. Treasured husband of Anita for 61 years, adored father of Marla and Larry Wasser, David, Roanne and Stephen Caffrey. Proud Zaidy of his four beautiful grandsons Justin, Derek, Taylor and Matthew. Son of the late Sam and Sara Kerzner. Albert's greatest joy was being surrounded by his close family and friends and those he loved. He leaves a legacy of honour, integrity and respect that will be forever cherished and never forgotten. A private family service was held on December 17, 2019. The family would like to specially thank Dr. Richard Wells and his team for their excellent care . Donations may be made in Albert's honor to the Odette Cancer Centre at Sunnybrook or the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
