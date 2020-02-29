You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
ALBERT KRAKAUER (Ubby)On Thursday, February 27, 2020 peacefully at his home. Beloved husband of Evelyn. Loving father and father-in-law of Robert and Jill Krakauer, Lianne Krakauer and Kevin Towers, Shulamit Krakauer, Daniel Krakauer and Claire Hurley, and Joel Krakauer. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Florence and Bernie Ditchik, and the late Jack and Laura Kirk. Devoted grandfather of Benjamin, Charlotte, and Aliyah. Lovingly remembered by Renata Krakauer, and by many nieces and nephews. Albert graduated in Pharmacy from U of T and spent his entire professional career with Shoppers Drug Mart. At Temple Harzion, 7360 Bayview Avenue, Thornhill for service on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Interment Temple Harzion section at Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva 51 Old 17th Avenue, Markham. Memorial donations may be made to Temple Harzion, 905-889-2252 or to Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre, 416-864-9735.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020
