ALBERT SIDNEY BROWN On Tuesday, December 24, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Maureen Brown (née Mendelson). Loving father and father-in-law of Shawnna Brown and Michael Sachter, Naomi Brown and Gary Krakower. Devoted grandfather of Jacob Krakower and grandpuppy Tosh. We thank our fabulous team of caregivers and our friends for your love and support of Albert and us. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, December 27,2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment Temple Sinai Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva 55 Prince Arthur Avenue #906, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Fannie and Ruben Brown Endowment Fund c/o Baycrest, 416-785-2875 www.baycrest.org/donations
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 26 to Dec. 30, 2019