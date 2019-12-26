You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Albert Sidney BROWN

Albert Sidney BROWN Obituary
ALBERT SIDNEY BROWN On Tuesday, December 24, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Maureen Brown (née Mendelson). Loving father and father-in-law of Shawnna Brown and Michael Sachter, Naomi Brown and Gary Krakower. Devoted grandfather of Jacob Krakower and grandpuppy Tosh. We thank our fabulous team of caregivers and our friends for your love and support of Albert and us. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, December 27,2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment Temple Sinai Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva 55 Prince Arthur Avenue #906, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Fannie and Ruben Brown Endowment Fund c/o Baycrest, 416-785-2875 www.baycrest.org/donations
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 26 to Dec. 30, 2019
