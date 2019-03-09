ALBERT STEPHEN JUCKER-KIDDLE August 19, 2011 - March 4, 2019 It is with great love and sadness that we say goodbye to our dear little boy Albie, who passed away unexpectedly in Calgary, Alberta on Monday, March 4, 2019 after a short illness, at the age of 7 years. Even though his time with us was too brief, he has brought immeasurable joy and brightness to our lives. He enriched all of us who loved him with his laughter, his strength, and his love. His courage and good humour in overcoming the challenges he faced were an inspiration to his family, friends, and teachers. Albert loved playing with his little brother Henry, swimming, listening to and making music, riding his adapted bicycle, swinging, being read to, and laughing whenever someone burped, coughed, or sneezed. He will always be in the hearts of his parents, Amie and Jonathan, and brother Henry; grandparents, Frances and Peter Jucker of Wolfville, NS, and Elizabeth and David Kiddle of Milton, ON; his aunt Jennie, uncle Rob, and cousins Amelia and Thomas; his aunt Simone, uncle Chris, and cousins Nicholas, Hazel, and Emma; as well as many other family and friends, and of course his cat Max. So many amazing teachers, therapists, and caregivers played important roles in Albert's life. His family is so grateful for their energy, passion, and dedication over the years. We also thank the staff at the Alberta Children's Hospital and Rotary Flames House for their care and compassion. A Celebration of Life will be held at Foster's Garden Chapel, 3220 - 4th Street NW, Calgary, Alberta (across from Queen's Park Cemetery) on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Donations can be made in Albert's memory to Emily Follensbee School (5139 14 St S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2T 3W5), or Cerebral Palsy Kids and Families (#121 - 7015 Macleod Trail S.W. Calgary Alberta T2H 2K6, https://www.calgarycp.org/). Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family, via the website: www.fostersgardenchapel.ca FOSTER'S GARDEN CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIUM Telephone: 403-297-0888 Honoured Provider of Dignity Memorial Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019