Dr. ALBERT WILLIAM PETER VAN NOSTRAND M.D. FRACP(C) October 8, 1933 - January 29, 2020 After a brief illness, Peter passed away peacefully at Holly Park, his home in Mulmur, with family by his side. Predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Janet (nee Langdon), and his son, James. He is survived by his son, John; James's wife, Lynne (Benjamin and Jacob); daughter, Sarah (William Spotton, Mackenzie, John, Sophia); and son, Peter (Jennifer, Rebecca and Charlotte). Peter was born in Toronto, the fourth of six children of Fredrick and Dorothy (nee Hillary) van Nostrand. He grew up on Nordlands Farm, the family homestead in Vandorf Ontario. He attended Aurora High School where he met Janet, and the University of Toronto, completing his medical degree in 1959. He worked as an intern in Vancouver for two years and a GP in Maple for several years before returning to UofT to specialize in Pathology. This training led to a fellowship at Cambridge in England in 1967, and a position in the Department of Pathology at the Toronto General Hospital in 1968. He worked for 20 years at TGH, served as Deputy Chief of Pathology for 10 and achieved the rank of Professor at the University of Toronto. In his professional career Peter was held in high regard by all who associated with him. These included particularly residents in Pathology and other medical specialties, staff surgeons at TGH and colleague pathologists in both the hospital and the University Departments of Pathology. He was a superb teacher, a widely respected expert in the practice of surgical pathology, and an affable administrator. In 1975, he moved his family back to Nordlands and took over the beef farming operation. In 1989, he joined MDS Laboratories (now Life Labs) where he served as Medical Director until his retirement in 1998. Janet passed away three years ago, and Peter missed her terribly. She spent her last days at Holly Park, the special place they built together. Per Peter's wishes, he also spent his last days at Holly Park. Despite his accomplishments as an ENT pathologist and professor, he thought of himself as a fourth-generation farmer, husband and father. He often said that his greatest achievement in life was persuading Janet to marry him. Special thanks to Dr. Cathy Candusso and Nurse Elaine Caldwell for enabling palliative care at Holly Park and providing great support for the family. Cremation and a private family service have already taken place, and a celebration of life is planned for sometime in the summer. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hillary House in Aurora and St. John's York Mills Anglican Church in Toronto would be welcome.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020