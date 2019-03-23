ALBERTA DORIS BOOTH On March 20, 2019 at Algoma Residential Community Hospice (Sault Ste. Marie) after a life well lived with grace, style and determination. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Kim and Owen Earle, and Karen Booth and onathan Coulman. Adored grandmother of Bronwen, Maddy, Gareth and Ted. Cherished daughter of the late Albert and Doris Booth. Accomplished graduate of The University of Western Ontario (B.A.'63) and The University of Toronto (M.Ed.'70). Celebrated educator and mentor respected for integrity, tolerance, and fairness. World traveller, spirited adventurer, and revered friend. A heartfelt thank you to all of Alberta's wonderful extended family members, dear friends and dedicated caregivers especially Sally Wismer, Janice Bretherton, Jeannine Morin, Chantal Gilbertson, Louise Bursey, Marilyn Saville, Kathy Wilson, Tina Casagrande, Debbie Pauli, Robin Plaunt, Heidi Lawrence and Kelly Hult. We are eternally grateful for your devotion to Alberta. 'Kindred spirits are not so scarce as I used to think. It's splendid to find out there are so many of them in the world.' - L.M. Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables Also, a sincere thank you to the nurses and personal support caregivers at ARCH, Dr. Anne Lee, Dr. Gayle Yee and Dr. Mary Wilson for your kind and compassionate care. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Alberta's life will be held in the summer when family and friends can gather together on St. Joseph Island. Memorial donations to The Stephen Lewis Foundation's Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign (grandmotherscampaign.org), ARCH Hospice (www.archhospice.ca) or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre (942 Great Northern Road, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6, 705-945-7758, www.northwoodfuneral.com ). Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019