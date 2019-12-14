|
ALEKSANDRA GAJIC 'Sandra' It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our devoted mother, friend, world traveler, diver, poet, painter and passionate arts advocate Aleksandra Gajic on December 6, 2019. Born in Split, Yugoslavia in 1953, she passed peacefully in Madison, Wisconsin in the loving care of her family, friends and staff of Agrace hospice. Known as Sandra, she was a vivacious woman with a zest for life few ever match. Her life aspirations and ambition led her to earn advanced degrees in Music, Economics, and Management. Her passion for the arts drove her career across performing arts centers throughout North America and ultimately led her to Madison where she served as CEO of the Overture Center. Her most important achievement was independently raising her loving children Vedran (Janine) and Ivana (Russ) while working across Europe, Africa, and North America. Sandra spoke 6 languages, collected art and read literature from all over the world. She loved adventure, wanting to stay active as long as she could. She had a lifelong fondness for diving, but also loved hiking, camping on her way to the top of Machu Pichu or the Australian outback, and anything that involved water. She appreciated good food and good company along with a glass of wine or sip of scotch. Her accomplishments could fill many lifetimes and her life could make a bestselling novel. Sandra was a woman of passion, humor, and intellect, and will be missed by her children, friends and colleagues around the world. Though we are poorer for her loss, all our lives are richer for the times Sandra was part of them. A celebration of life will be held in Vancouver, British Columbia May 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019