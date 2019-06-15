|
|
ALEX B. LEWIS Retired President of Renown Steel Corporation. Passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Extendicare Peterborough, at the age of 88. Alex was the beloved husband of Shoshana Lewis. Proud father of Martin Lewis and the late Andrew Lewis; and step-father to Neil (Irene) Danics, and Roy (Carol) Danics. Grandpa Alex will also be missed by his many grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough. If desired, donations to the Alzheimer Society may be made through the funeral home or online. www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 15 to June 19, 2019