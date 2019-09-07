|
|
ALEXANDER BERMAN It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Alexander Berman on September 4, 2019, at the age of 95. Survived by his loving bride of 71 years, Valli Jean (Portnuff), and their three sons and their families: Greg and Anne Guld of Winnipeg, Steve and Akiko of Japan, and Drew and Pearl Gropper of Toronto. Proud grandfather to Skyler, Avery, Ayumi, Shiori, Harrison, Abby and Joseph, and loving great- grandfather to Lowan. Alex was born and raised in Winnipeg and studied Architecture at the University of Manitoba. At a university function he met Val, proclaimed to friends he would one day marry her, but then proceeded to stand her up on their first date. Despite this, they were married in 1948 and enjoyed a love of modern design, British sports cars, music, bridge and a goatee long before it was fashionable. The comic foil to Val's sometimes more serious side, Alex laughed with a sparkle in his eye that often led to mischief. Two detours to Edmonton later totalling 31 years, Val and Alex returned to Winnipeg knowing that their boys, of whom they were tremendously proud, were closer to home. After 71 years they continued to walk hand in hand though the pace was just a little slower. The last of the four original Berman brothers, predeceased by Arthur, Leonard and Ronald, Alex was looked up to and adored by numerous nephews and nieces and will be missed tremendously and remembered fondly by family and friends alike. A private service was held with a celebration to follow at a later date. Donations may be made in Alex's honour to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights https://friendsofcmhr.com/ donate-now/
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019